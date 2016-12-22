Gulf Breeze proudly trails the pack in council pay

Many Florida cities that are smaller than Gulf Breeze pay their council members and mayors more, but low salaries for elected municipal officials go with the political turf in Florida’s Panhandle.

“Northwest Florida tends to compensate city councils and mayors as part-time positions,” said Liane Schrader, a researcher for the Florida League of Cities.

A new survey by the nonprofit group shows that the City of Gulf Breeze, with a population of about 6,500, isn’t alone in its meager compensation for each of the five elected council members—who make $1 a year.

