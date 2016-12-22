Christmas tree sales competitive market for Navarre

Tree lots packed with freshly cut evergreens have cropped up across Navarre this Christmas season, and chain stores like Lowes and Walmart have shipped in dozens of their own trees for sale.

This influx of supply has left the area with quite the competitive market tree salesman David Moore said.

Moore works for Miller Tree Farms, a small grower in Michigan. The farm brings down truckloads of Fraser firs and Scotch pines in a variety of sizes from tabletop ready to ceiling scrapers. The farm then rents two lots, one in Gulf Breeze and another behind Tommy’s Snowballs in Navarre.

Read the full article in the Dec. 22 of Navarre Press.

