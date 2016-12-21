Hall retires as Santa Rosa’s longest serving sheriff

After 16 years of service, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Wendell Hall celebrated a long awaited retirement surrounded by family, co-workers, county officials, citizens and media members Dec. 15, during a retirement party at the Milton Auditorium.

Hall has served in law enforcement for 35 years starting as a deputy in Escambia County. After 19 years of service there, he took office as Santa Rosa Sheriff in 2001. He served four terms, making him the longest running sheriff Santa Rosa has ever had.

