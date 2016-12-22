NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY | Legal #2989

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that Extra Space Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below for the following locations indicated:

January 10th, 2017 at the time and location listed below:

2:00 PM. for the Extra Space Storage facility located at 15 McClure Drive Gulf Breeze, FL 32561. (850)932-2323

Unit # 91, Kimberly Maltais, Furniture and household goods

Unit # 361, Brian Blackall, 6 Totes, Plastic Bins

Unit# 3030, Crystal Clark, Household Items

Unit# 3046, Crystal Clark, Household Items

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal #2989

