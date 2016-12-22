NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING | Public Notice #2065

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

WHEREAS, RAMSEY & WALKER, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, has petitioned to vacate, abandon, discontinue and renounce any interest and right of the public in and to the following described property, to-wit:

A portion of Lot 64, Block 7, “Second Addition to Navarre” described as follows:

Begin at the Southeast corner of Lot 64, Block 7, “Second Addition to Navarre” (as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 31, of the public records of Santa Rosa County, Florida); thence go North 02 degrees 15 minutes 15 seconds East, along the West right of way line of Avenida Del Sol (60’ R/W) for a distance of 3.07 feet to a point of curvature of a curve concave to the Southwest having a radius of 25 feet; thence, departing said West right of way line of Avenida Del Sol, go Northwest along the arc of said curve for a distance of 39.27 feet (Delta = 90 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds, Chord Bearing = North 42 degrees 44 minutes 45 seconds West, Chord Distance = 35.36 feet) to a point of tangency; thence go North 87 degrees 44 minutes 45 seconds West for a distance of 169.53 feet, to a concrete monument marking the Northeast corner of Lot 8, Block 10 “Vizcaya Second Addition” as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 143, of aforesaid Santa Rosa County, Florida; thence go South 02 degrees 15 minutes 15 seconds West, along the East boundary line of said Lot 8, Block 10 (also being the West boundary line of aforementioned Lot 64, Block 7, “Second Addition to Navarre”) for a

distance of 28.07 feet to the South boundary line of said Lot 64, Block 7, also being the North boundary line of Lot 65, Block 7 of aforesaid “Second Addition to Navarre”, thence go South 87 degrees 44 minutes 45 seconds East, along said South line of Lot 64, Block 7, for a distance of 194.46 feet to the Point of Beginning.

AND WHEREAS, a time and date have been established for a public hearing for the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners to consider the advisability of exercising its authority pursuant to Chapter 336 of the general statutes to vacate, abandon, discontinue, renounce and disclaim any right or interest of the public in and to the above described property.

NOW, THEREFORE, all interested persons and the public generally are directed that a public hearing upon the above mentioned Petition, shall be held by the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners at the Santa Rosa County Administrative Offices located at 6495 Caroline Street, Milton, Florida, on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at the hour of 9:30 a.m. Central Time, or as soon thereafter as the matter can be considered.

All interested parties should take notice that if they decide to appeal any decision made by the Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners with respect to any matter coming before said Board at said meeting, it is their individual responsibility to insure that a record of proceedings they are appealing exists and for such purpose they will need to insure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record shall include the testimony and the evidence upon which their appeal is to be based. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be heard with respect to this matter.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a public hearing you are entitled to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Wanda Pitts at (850) 983-1925 or at 6495 Caroline Street, Milton, Florida, at least one (1) week prior to the date of the public hearing.

Public Notice #2065

