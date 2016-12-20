County recycles Christmas trees

After the Christmas turkey’s eaten and the gifts are all unwrapped, residents of Santa Rosa County can opt to recycle their Christmas trees.

The county’s waste haulers, Waste Pro, Waste Management and Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, will all be picking up trees curbside to be transported to the Central Landfill, but the county is also offering five locations to drop them off for “repurposing.”

These trees will be chipped into mulch that will then be distributed through Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful.

Executive Director Kevin Smith said this is a better way to get rid of the trees post-holiday.

“It keeps the trees out of the landfill, and it keeps the trees off the side of the road,” he said. “The residents can even come and get the chips for free.”

Drop off locations are:

Clean Community System/Green-Up Nursery, 6758 Park Ave. in Milton

Jay Transfer Station, Transfer Station Road in Jay

Pace Volunteer Fire Department, 4773 Pace Patriot Blvd. in Pace

Navarre Beach Boat Ramp Parking Lot Recycle Area, Gulf Boulevard on Navarre Beach

Tiger Point Recreation Area in Gulf Breeze, east of Walmart

All trees should be cleaned of all decorations before drop off. The trees will then be collected by the county and dropped off with Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful.

A date for distribution of the chip mulch has yet to be determined, but Smith said he expects to have them mulched two weeks after the first of the year.

Smith said when they do get the trees chipped the free mulch will be available for pick up in the Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful parking lot at 6758 Park Ave. in Milton.

