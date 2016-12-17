Update: SRSO identifies suspect responsible for deadly stabbing

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect believed to be responsible for the deadly stabbing of Daniel Jebadiah Lee Bubanas. They are also in the process of reviewing videos and other evidence of the incident. The focus of the investigation has shifted from identification of suspects to the circumstances surrounding the use of force. At the conclusion of the investigation, the State Attorney’s office will review all of their findings to determine culpability.

Juan Josey and Maddy Turcotte, local talent and friends of Bubanas, have created a song dedicated to him titled “Now That You’re Gone”.

Click here to listen to the song.

A large gathering off of Bergren Road in Midway turned deadly Friday night around 10:45 p.m. The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in a wooded area near River Birch Road and they had information indicating there was a stabbing.

During their investigation, they found one person had been stabbed and was dead while another individual was taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is still an active investigation and will release information as it becomes available.

Navarre Press will update this story when more information is available.

