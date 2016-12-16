Brown elevates his game to another level for Hawks

Demetrius Brown possessed added drive and determination heading into his junior season at Huntingdon College.

A year after recording 24 tackles for the Hawks, Brown recorded 59 this past season, an effort good enough to earn him All-USA South Athletic Conference honors for the first time in his career. The former Navarre standout was a second-team selection.

“I felt like I had to prove myself more and worked extra hard in the offseason to get ready for this year,” Brown said. “I stayed over the summer to train and worked a lot on doing better with coverage and getting stronger.”

Brown turned that hard work into success on the field and helped the Hawks (9-2) win a conference championship and punch a ticket to the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Huntingdon’s third trip to the postseason in program history ended with a 45-10 loss to Wheaton in the opening round of the playoffs. Brown finished with 10 tackles to lead the team.

“It was a lot of fun. Not everyone gets to experience winning back-to-back conference championships and go to the playoffs,” Brown said. “You have more fun when you are winning. I felt like we had a great year and we expect even more next season.”

Brown came to Huntingdon after spending his freshman season with NAIA Cumberland in Tennessee. Brown was a four-year letter-winner while at Navarre and said getting used to the speed of the college game was the biggest challenged he faced coming out of high school.

“Adjusting to the speed was the biggest thing,” Brown said. “The players are a lot faster than in high school. I also had to spend a lot of time studying the playbook so that when I was on the field I could just react rather than have to think.”

