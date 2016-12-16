Raiders roll to district win over Patriots

Navarre’s boys soccer team started off slow against Pace, but soon enough the Raiders started playing at a higher level and went on to crush the Patriots 7-0 in a District 1-4A battle on a chilly Thursday night at Bennett C. Russell Stadium.

Zach Shealey led the charge with an impressive four-goal performance as the Raiders stretched their unbeaten streak to four. They streak includes back-to-back wins.

“We didn’t start off well but we were trying some different formations,” said head coach Abdalla Elbaioumy. “We started to pick things up later in the half and ended up having a good game.”

Bailey Estep, Mario Cruz and Daniel de Souza all scored for the Raiders, who led 3-0 at halftime and went on to earn their first shutout win of the season.

Navarre improved to 4-3-3 overall and is 3-1-3 in the district. The Raiders have lost only one game by more than a goal this season.

