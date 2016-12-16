Raiders roll to district win over Patriots

By Brian Lester on December 16, 2016

Navarre’s boys soccer team started off slow against Pace, but soon enough the Raiders started playing at a higher level and went on to crush the Patriots 7-0 in a District 1-4A battle on a chilly Thursday night at Bennett C. Russell Stadium.

Zach Shealey led the charge with an impressive four-goal performance as the Raiders stretched their unbeaten streak to four. They streak includes back-to-back wins.

“We didn’t start off well but we were trying some different formations,” said head coach Abdalla Elbaioumy. “We started to pick things up later in the half and ended up having a good game.”

Bailey Estep, Mario Cruz and Daniel de Souza all scored for the Raiders, who led 3-0 at halftime and went on to earn their first shutout win of the season.

Navarre improved to 4-3-3 overall and is 3-1-3 in the district. The Raiders have lost only one game by more than a goal this season.

Read more in the Dec. 22 edition of the Navarre Press or subscribe online here.

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

info@navarrepress.com
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Upcoming events

no event

Search in Site

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  