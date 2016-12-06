Navarre United poised to thrive again as a soccer club

Dan Baccarini remembers when Navarre United was a thriving soccer club. He hopes bring it back to where it once was, now that he is the club’s new director of coaching.

Baccarini moved to the area in 2010 and coached in 2011. He said there were 15-20 teams at the time. There were only four or five a year ago.

“The club was in very good shape back then,” Baccarini said. “It’s really gone down the last three years. Now that we are trying to get more local leadership, hopefully that will help get it back to where it was before.”

Baccarini said one of the keys to getting Navarre United back on its feet is building strong travel and recreational soccer programs.

“When I started here, the club worked with the rec side,” Baccarini said. “If you have a strong rec program it helps you have a strong select program and vice versa.”

Consistency across the board is vital to seeing Navarre United thrive again.

That starts with creating a curriculum coaches can follow.

“We’re actually going to create a system that develops players on both the rec level and the select level in all age groups,” Baccarini said. “We want them to all follow the same system and the same strategies and training. It’s something that helps teams thrive and it also makes it easier for parents to volunteer as coaches because they don’t have to stress about anything since a system is already in place.”

