Deputies describe how they spent Thanksgiving night

Two police officers are being credited with rescuing a Navarre woman in a Thanksgiving night fire. Deputy James Moye says he was less than a mile away when he heard a residential fire call dispatched, with witnesses reporting flames showing.

“I didn’t even have time to turn on my lights and siren and I was there,” he says.

Read the full article in the Dec. 1 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe online for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.



Upcoming events no event show event-list page