Deputies describe how they spent Thanksgiving night

By Lynne Hough on November 30, 2016

Two police officers are being credited with rescuing a Navarre woman in a Thanksgiving night fire. Deputy James Moye says he was less than a mile away when he heard a residential fire call dispatched, with witnesses reporting flames showing.

“I didn’t even have time to turn on my lights and siren and I was there,” he says.

Read the full article in the Dec. 1 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe online for as little as $38 per year.

Santa Rosa Deputies James Moye and Joshua Hargitt are credited with saving the life of a Navarre resident when they pulled the unconscious woman from her burning house.

Santa Rosa Deputies James Moye and Joshua Hargitt are credited with saving the life of a Navarre resident when they pulled the unconscious woman from her burning house.

hidden-estates-fire-3

12-01-fire-hidden-estates-fire-jamie

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

info@navarrepress.com
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Upcoming events

no event

Search in Site

One Response to "Deputies describe how they spent Thanksgiving night"

  1. Pingback: cool phone skins

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  