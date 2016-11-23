Fictitious Name Notice | Legal Notice #2976

By Staff Reporters on November 23, 2016

Fictitious Name Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Rose Lawn Funeral Home, at 2942 Gulf Breeze Parkway in the County of Santa Rosa, in the city of Gulf Breeze, Florida 32563 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Navarre, Florida, this 18th day of November 2016.  Legacy Funeral Holdings of Florida, LLC, owner or corporation full name.

Legal Notice #2976

Florida Public Notices


One Response to "Fictitious Name Notice | Legal Notice #2976"

