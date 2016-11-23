New homes on higher ground heighten flood concerns

By Rob Johnson on November 23, 2016

Jason Buttke looks up at the new house under construction next door to his on the 1800 block of Sunrise Drive and wonders where any excess stormwater will drain in the event of heavy rain.

Like many new residences going up in Holley by the Sea, the lot under the Adams Homes building has been elevated about 2 feet above adjacent properties. “I just hope they build it so the water goes toward the road and not this way,” said Buttke, noting that his neighborhood is already prone to flooding.

Read the full article in the Nov. 24 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe for as little as $38 per year.

 

