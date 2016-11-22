Black Hawk Honored

By Staff Reporters on November 22, 2016

Residents and VIPs gathered at Navarre Park on Friday, Nov. 18 for the dedication of the Black Hawk Memorial to remember the soldiers and U.S. Marines who perished in a helicopter crash Mar. 10, 2015. Local artist Randy New created the memorial on behalf of the Santa Rosa Leadership Class 29.

Read the full article in the Nov. 24 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe for as little as $38 per year.

One Response to "Black Hawk Honored"

