Near-record numbers in election

By Gail Acosta on November 17, 2016

Voters of Santa Rosa county turned out to vote in numbers not seen since the 2008 General Election, and before that you have to go all the way back to 1984 when the voter turnout was 70.28 percent of all registered voters.  In this 2016 election the percentage was 68.04. 

In a heated presidential race filled with controversy, Santa Rosa County stayed true to their Republican ways and overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump, possibly winning the state of Florida for the candidate.  The race for the state remained too close to call until the northwest precincts reported their numbers in favor of Trump. 

Read the full article in the Nov. 17 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe for as little as $38 per year.

One Response to "Near-record numbers in election"

