Navarre among the 16 teams still standing in 6A playoff bracket

By Brian Lester on November 15, 2016

Navarre is among the 16 teams in 6A still playing football this week. The Raiders punched a ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a 40-35 win over Escambia Friday night in an opening round game at Emmitt Smith Field.

The Raiders (9-1) bolted out to a 21-7 lead at halftime and were up 28-7 in the third quarter before turning back a wild comeback attempt by the Gators.

Navarre now moves on to play Tate (9-2) Friday night in a 7:30 p.m. game in Cantonment. Tate advanced with a 42-38 win over Gulf Breeze Friday.

The two teams met a year ago in the playoffs, with the Raiders suffering a 23-22 double-overtime loss to the Aggies in the first round of the postseason.

The winner of the Navarre-Tate showdown will battle either Crestview (10-1) or St. Augustine (10-1) the weekend of Thanksgiving.

Of the 16 teams still left in the playoffs, four are unbeaten, including No. 1 Mainland.

Friday’s 6A Playoff Matchups

REGION 1 SEMIFINALS
Navarre (10-1) at Tate (9-2)
Crestview (10-1) at St. Augustine (10-1)

REGION 2 SEMIFINALS
Vanguard (9-1) at Mitchell (8-2)
Armwood (9-1) at Lake Gibson (10-0)

REGION 3 SEMIFINALS
Clearwater (10-0) at Charlotte (10-0)
Fort Myers (7-4) at Naples (9-1)

REGION 4 SEMIFINALS
Mainland (10-0) at Sebastian River (10-1)
Miami Carol City (6-3) vs. Miami Northwestern (10-1)

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

info@navarrepress.com
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Upcoming events

no event

Search in Site

One Response to "Navarre among the 16 teams still standing in 6A playoff bracket"

  1. Pingback: vinyl stickers for laptops

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  