Navarre among the 16 teams still standing in 6A playoff bracket

Navarre is among the 16 teams in 6A still playing football this week. The Raiders punched a ticket to the second round of the playoffs with a 40-35 win over Escambia Friday night in an opening round game at Emmitt Smith Field.

The Raiders (9-1) bolted out to a 21-7 lead at halftime and were up 28-7 in the third quarter before turning back a wild comeback attempt by the Gators.

Navarre now moves on to play Tate (9-2) Friday night in a 7:30 p.m. game in Cantonment. Tate advanced with a 42-38 win over Gulf Breeze Friday.

The two teams met a year ago in the playoffs, with the Raiders suffering a 23-22 double-overtime loss to the Aggies in the first round of the postseason.

The winner of the Navarre-Tate showdown will battle either Crestview (10-1) or St. Augustine (10-1) the weekend of Thanksgiving.

Of the 16 teams still left in the playoffs, four are unbeaten, including No. 1 Mainland.

Friday’s 6A Playoff Matchups

REGION 1 SEMIFINALS

Navarre (10-1) at Tate (9-2)

Crestview (10-1) at St. Augustine (10-1)

REGION 2 SEMIFINALS

Vanguard (9-1) at Mitchell (8-2)

Armwood (9-1) at Lake Gibson (10-0)

REGION 3 SEMIFINALS

Clearwater (10-0) at Charlotte (10-0)

Fort Myers (7-4) at Naples (9-1)

REGION 4 SEMIFINALS

Mainland (10-0) at Sebastian River (10-1)

Miami Carol City (6-3) vs. Miami Northwestern (10-1)

