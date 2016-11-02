Holley-Navarre Water sewage leak

By Jamie Gentry on November 2, 2016

State-mandated monitoring by Holley-Navarre Water System of the William’s Creek sewage spill revealed fecal bacteria levels reached nearly 35 times the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (FDEP) recommended maximum days after the initial spill.

After more than a week of elevated fecal bacteria levels, required monitoring ceased Monday, Oct. 24 after colony numbers returned to pre-spill numbers.

Read the full article in the Nov. 3 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe online for as little as $38 per year.

One Response to "Holley-Navarre Water sewage leak"

