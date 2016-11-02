State-mandated monitoring by Holley-Navarre Water System of the William’s Creek sewage spill revealed fecal bacteria levels reached nearly 35 times the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (FDEP) recommended maximum days after the initial spill.
After more than a week of elevated fecal bacteria levels, required monitoring ceased Monday, Oct. 24 after colony numbers returned to pre-spill numbers.
One Response to "Holley-Navarre Water sewage leak"
