Holley-Navarre Water sewage leak

State-mandated monitoring by Holley-Navarre Water System of the William’s Creek sewage spill revealed fecal bacteria levels reached nearly 35 times the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (FDEP) recommended maximum days after the initial spill.

After more than a week of elevated fecal bacteria levels, required monitoring ceased Monday, Oct. 24 after colony numbers returned to pre-spill numbers.

Read the full article in the Nov. 3 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe online for as little as $38 per year.

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Your Name

Your Email



Enter the code from above.



Upcoming events no event show event-list page