Sewage leak at Williams Creek

By Gail Acosta on October 19, 2016

A break in a Holley-Navarre Water System (HNWS) wastewater main was discovered Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the culvert at William’s Creek and U.S. Highway 98 in Navarre.  HNWS staff discovered the break at 2:30 p.m. where the main crosses underneath the culvert.  The pipe was shut down by HNWS.

Since Wednesday, repairs were made to the break, but not before as much as 60,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Williams Creek, which eventually empties into Santa Rosa Sound.  As is required by law, Paul Gardner, general manager of HNWS says the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified along with the Santa Rosa County Health Department within the required 24-hour reporting period.

Florida DEP External Affairs Manager Brandy Smith confirmed the amount of raw sewage spilled was 60,000 gallons.

Read the full article in the Oct. 20 issue of Navarre Press. Click here to subscribe online for as little as $38 per year.

williams-creek-dumps-into-sound

 

Previous post:

Wastewater leak discovered in Navarre

By Jamie Gentry

A break in a Holley Navarre Water System (HNWS) wastewater main was discovered Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the culvert at William’s Creek and US Highway 98 in Navarre.

HNWS staff discovered the break at 2:30 p.m. where the main crosses underneath the culvert and shut off the pipe the company reports. Repairs are underway.

HNWS has notified the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Santa Rosa County Health Department. Additional cleanup of the wastewater leaked and notifications of the public may be required to minimize potential impacts to people and the environment.

HNWS will be working with the health department going forward.

“We regret this happened and will continue to work tirelessly to maintain and repair existing infrastructure and to prevent future spills that pose a risk to the environment and to our members,” HNWS General Manager Paul Gardner wrote in a press release.

 

Contact Us

Navarre Press

7502 Harvest Village Ct.
Navarre FL 32566

info@navarrepress.com
850-939-8040

Social Connections

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Your Name

Your Email

captcha
Enter the code from above.

Upcoming events

no event

Search in Site

One Response to "Sewage leak at Williams Creek"

  1. Pingback: iphone carbon wraps

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Navarre Press
© Copyright 2016-2020 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  