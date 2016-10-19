Sewage leak at Williams Creek

A break in a Holley-Navarre Water System (HNWS) wastewater main was discovered Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the culvert at William’s Creek and U.S. Highway 98 in Navarre. HNWS staff discovered the break at 2:30 p.m. where the main crosses underneath the culvert. The pipe was shut down by HNWS.

Since Wednesday, repairs were made to the break, but not before as much as 60,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Williams Creek, which eventually empties into Santa Rosa Sound. As is required by law, Paul Gardner, general manager of HNWS says the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified along with the Santa Rosa County Health Department within the required 24-hour reporting period.

Florida DEP External Affairs Manager Brandy Smith confirmed the amount of raw sewage spilled was 60,000 gallons.

By Jamie Gentry

A break in a Holley Navarre Water System (HNWS) wastewater main was discovered Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the culvert at William’s Creek and US Highway 98 in Navarre.

HNWS staff discovered the break at 2:30 p.m. where the main crosses underneath the culvert and shut off the pipe the company reports. Repairs are underway.

HNWS has notified the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Santa Rosa County Health Department. Additional cleanup of the wastewater leaked and notifications of the public may be required to minimize potential impacts to people and the environment.

HNWS will be working with the health department going forward.

“We regret this happened and will continue to work tirelessly to maintain and repair existing infrastructure and to prevent future spills that pose a risk to the environment and to our members,” HNWS General Manager Paul Gardner wrote in a press release.

