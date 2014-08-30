UPDATED: Body found near Navarre Beach Causeway

By Staff Reporters on August 30, 2014

Female body found near Navarre Beach Causeway at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 30, 2014.

Fishermen found a woman’s body floating in the water near the Navarre Beach Causeway  around 8 a.m. this morning. Rich Aloy, Public Information Officer for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office said that the body had not been in the water very long and that there are no obvious signs of foul play.

Information provided by Aloy at noon stated, that the victim was last seen kayaking late last night and early morning. Alcohol is believed to be involved and the victim was found not wearing a life vest. An autopsy was requested to be completed immediately.

An incident related to the loss of life is investigated very thoroughly. Detectives will be processing the entire crime scene, speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence.

The family was vacationing in the Navarre Beach area from Louisiana

The victim was identified as: Joetta Goss, 56

 

 

 

 

 

One Response to "UPDATED: Body found near Navarre Beach Causeway"

  1. Rabena Williams Moore  August 31, 2014 at 11:10 am

    Pretty eerie view from deck at work here in paradise….body in a bag…

