Vandals tag sand crab pavilion

By Shana Roberson on July 24, 2014

Graffiti now mars the Sand Crab pavilion at Navarre Beach. A photo taken July 23 shows the graffiti along the top railing, benches, floor and steps of the pavilion. It is located directly across from the stop sign at the end of the Navarre Beach Causeway. According to Santa Rosa County utilities supervisor Terry Wallace, crews will paint over the graffiti in the next few days.

One Response to "Vandals tag sand crab pavilion"

  1. Kim Worthington  July 24, 2014 at 10:41 pm

    We Love you to visit but for gods sake please don’t leave paint marks on Navarre Beach property!

