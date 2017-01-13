Navarre Press

Man killed assisting crash victim

The Atlanta attorneys who claim ownership of the 2,718-acre parcel known as Jubilee say the dispute over their right to donate it to Santa Rosa…

The future looks promising for a Sacred Heart Hospital…

This is the time of the year where teams either show they have the ability to be a title contender or fade away as a…

Navarre’s boys soccer team got back on track Monday…

With the Pensacola Double Bridge Run (DBR) just weeks away, the Pullum YMCA Running Club has been using the Navarre Causeway to their training advantage.…

One purchase of land in 1941 has blossomed into…

For Golf Instructor Luticia Boozer, golf is more than a sport. Golf is the vehicle through which life lessons are learned and futures are built.…

For Santa Rosa County residents looking to complete their…

By Rob Johnson on January 13, 2017.

The Atlanta attorneys who claim ownership of the 2,718-acre parcel known as Jubilee say the dispute over their right…

Nominees for sales tax oversight committee named

Mardi Gras season lets the good times roll

Nichols begins third term as tax collector

Tourism Development Office wants more staff

Teen cough syrup abuse leads to new regulations

Council on Aging brightens lives of others

Navarre in need of more child care providers

Golden Care Program provides seniors with useful health information

Candidates for Holley Navarre Water board talk rates, transparency

Meet Mari: looking for a place to call home

New direction sought for Tiger Point Golf

Visit Florida scrutinized for clandestine contracts

Sick firefighter makes full recovery

By Brian Lester on January 16, 2017.

This is the time of the year where teams either show they have the ability to be a title…

Raiders edged by Aggies in district game

Clark makes quite an impression in first season of college golf

Raiders’ comeback attempt falls short in loss to Jaguars

Shootout experience valuable to Raiders

Casey enjoys breakout season with Hawks

Raiders gain valuable experience at shootout

Brown elevates his game to another level for Hawks

Raiders roll to district win over Patriots

Raiders dominate second half in win over Dolphins

Seven Raiders set to play in Subway All-Star Game

Raiders overwhelmed by Eagles in district play

Carter named 6A Player of the Year

Raiders lifters dominate their own invitational

By Staff Reporters on January 12, 2017.

Seth Harrigan, owner of Seth’s Beach Services, was arrested Dec. 28, and released Dec. 30 on $5,000 bond. He…

Police seek home invasion suspects

Sheriff’s office: Stabbing suspect identified, not arrested

Woman stabs mother over collard greens

Jones sentenced to 33 years

Gulf Breeze attorney faces 210 year sentence

Woman knocked down, robbed at Gulf Breeze CVS

Would-be thief held at gunpoint

Meth, heroin the drug of choice for Santa Rosa

Family sentenced in pharmacy robberies

Camera aids in robbers’ arrest

Car burglaries up in Navarre

Man gets 15 years for slipping cuffs

Nursing assistant arrested for stealing meds

Beauchemin enters plea for 15 years

Parents sentenced for toddler drinking drain cleaner

Five Things to Know in Florida for Jan. 13

Five Things to Know in Florida for Jan. 13

By AP News on January 13, 2017.

MARSHAL’S SEIZE DEPUTY’S PROPERTY TO PAY OFF SHOOTING VICTIM Attorney Jack Scarola says he got permission from a federal magistrate to take property from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Sgt. Adams Lin to help pay a…

A Gulf Breeze man was fatally struck by a car Tuesday while trying to assist victims of a five car…

Although the central and south areas of Santa Rosa have long outpaced the north in residential development, the disparity is…

The election of two members to the Holley-Navarre Water System (HNWS) board of directors will be held Jan. 17, and…

A vacation to Gulf Breeze went terribly wrong for a 17 year old boy after a 46 year old woman…

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at approximately 4:42 a.m., the Milton Police Department responded to a home invasion in the 5400…

After more than 70 percent of Florida’s voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution broadening allowable use of medical…

For the first time in 16 years there is a new sheriff in town, or at least in Santa Rosa…

Nearly three weeks have passed since the deadly stabbing of young Navarre teen Daniel Jebadiah Bubanas, 19. His family has…

Kendra Sue Cohens, 41, of Nina Street in Navarre was arrested Dec. 27, and charged with aggravated battery with a…

Monica Nicole-Gonzalez Jones was sentenced by Circuit Judge Ross Goodman to a total of 33 years in state prison.  Twenty-eight…

By Editorial on January 12, 2017.

By Dominic M. Calabro, President & CEO Florida Taxwatch Small businesses truly are this nation’s backbone. They account for 94…

