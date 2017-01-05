Navarre Press Editorial View all
Restore American Leadership by Standing with Israel
UN Security Council Resolution 2334 is outrageous, as was president Obama’s betrayal of our closest ally in the Middle East. …
Nearly two decades ago a program beneficial to the health of adults 50 years and older was started by…
Tate has been a thorn in the side of the Navarre’s boys soccer team, with the last two losses…
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at approximately 4:42 a.m., the Milton Police Department responded to a home invasion in the…
FLORIDA OFFICIALS SAY BOY KILLED HIMSELF Police spokesman Rob Shaw said Thursday afternoon that Ian Sevostjanov’s mother sent him to his room Thursday morning. According to a news release, the boy was sent to a…
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at approximately 4:42 a.m., the Milton Police Department responded to a home invasion in the 5400…
After more than 70 percent of Florida’s voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution broadening allowable use of medical…
For the first time in 16 years there is a new sheriff in town, or at least in Santa Rosa…
Nearly three weeks have passed since the deadly stabbing of young Navarre teen Daniel Jebadiah Bubanas, 19. His family has…
Kendra Sue Cohens, 41, of Nina Street in Navarre was arrested Dec. 27, and charged with aggravated battery with a…
Monica Nicole-Gonzalez Jones was sentenced by Circuit Judge Ross Goodman to a total of 33 years in state prison. Twenty-eight…
Catch up on news and events that occurred in Santa Rosa County by purchasing the 2016 Year in Review in…
Shirley Lee Brown, a friend of many and a stranger to none, died Dec. 23 after a brief illness. “Miss…
After 16 years of service, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Wendell Hall celebrated a long awaited retirement surrounded by family, co-workers,…
The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge is looking for a new home, and they have set their sights on a 2…
