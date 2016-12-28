Navarre Press Editorial View all
“Stand Your Ground” against a house guest?
Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law has been in effect for more than a 100 years. It’s principle is that a…
Beginning Jan. 2, 2017, immunizations will be offered by appointment only at the Florida Department of Health in Santa…
Local: View all
Taf Bentley would have loved to see his Navarre boys basketball team knock off Crestview Saturday night in the…
Sports: View all
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect believed to be responsible for the deadly stabbing of…
Crime: View all
5 things to know in Florida View all
OFFICIALS: FLORIDA HOTEL FIRE SET ON PURPOSE A spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office says several mattresses outside the Unno Boutique Hotel in Kissimmee were apparently set on fire early Friday morning. Officials haven’t…
Headlines
Shirley Lee Brown, a friend of many and a stranger to none, died Dec. 23 after a brief illness. “Miss…
After 16 years of service, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Wendell Hall celebrated a long awaited retirement surrounded by family, co-workers,…
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect believed to be responsible for the deadly stabbing of Daniel…
The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge is looking for a new home, and they have set their sights on a 2…
A Gulf Breeze attorney faces a potential 210 years in prison pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts of bank fraud,…
A Navarre woman is in critical condition and a Milton man is in serious condition after witnesses say the woman…
Navarre resident John Marshall Fitzgerald was found not guilty by reason of self defense Thursday night in the Oct. 30…
An elderly female was distracted and knocked to the ground during a strong-arm robbery in Gulf Breeze Wednesday, Dec. 7,…
In Santa Rosa County, the flavor of the month is crystal methamphetamine. Narcotics officers here face an ever-changing industry of…
After spending years saving the lives of others – and just days after giving birth to her second daughter –…
Navarre Press Editorial View all
Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law has been in effect for more than a 100 years. It’s principle is that a…