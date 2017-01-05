Navarre Press

Police seek home invasion suspects

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at approximately 4:42 a.m., the Milton Police Department responded to a home invasion in the 5400 block of Byrom Street.  When…

Getting medical marijuana no easy task

After more than 70 percent of Florida’s voters approved…

Johnson swears in as new county sheriff

Sheriff’s office: Stabbing suspect identified, not arrested

Golden Care Program provides seniors with useful health information

Nearly two decades ago a program beneficial to the health of adults 50 years and older was started by Baptist Health Care. The Golden Care…

Candidates for Holley Navarre Water board talk rates, transparency

Holley Navarre Water System will hold an election for…

Meet Mari: looking for a place to call home

New direction sought for Tiger Point Golf

Raiders edged by Aggies in district game

Tate has been a thorn in the side of the Navarre’s boys soccer team, with the last two losses the Raiders have suffered coming at…

Clark makes quite an impression in first season of college golf

There was a point this summer where Ailsa Clark…

Raiders’ comeback attempt falls short in loss to Jaguars

Shootout experience valuable to Raiders

FWC prepared to handle violations that occur on the field and in the water

It’s late at night in early December and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer spots a vehicle shining a spotlight on several fields.…

Door never stops revolving at county animal shelter

Santa Rosa County Animal Services is near full capacity…

Plunges net thousands for local charities

Emerald Coast Kite Flyers spread joy of flying

Santa Rosa’s only exceptional adult training center set to shut doors

A decision by the Santa Rosa County Circuit Court that could doom the efforts of ARC of the Emerald Coast to support adults with special…

High schoolers prep for tests to determine college future

As the second half of the school year looms…

Navarre High School NJROTC commemorates anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Holley-Navarre students to compete in regional science fair

Golden Care Program provides seniors with useful health information

Nearly two decades ago a program beneficial to the health of adults 50 years and older was started by…

Candidates for Holley Navarre Water board talk rates, transparency

Meet Mari: looking for a place to call home

New direction sought for Tiger Point Golf

Visit Florida scrutinized for clandestine contracts

Sick firefighter makes full recovery

Gulf Breeze delays medical marijuana sales

Department of Health to offer shots by appointment

Ownership dispute puts Jubilee land donation on hold

“Miracle baby” needs hands-on love and attention

Caring and Sharing packs truckloads of Christmas joy

Gulf Breeze proudly trails the pack in council pay

Christmas tree sales competitive market for Navarre

Wreaths Across America

County recycles Christmas trees

Night to Shine for exceptional adults comes to Navarre

Robertson honored by firefighter of the year recognition

Raiders edged by Aggies in district game

Tate has been a thorn in the side of the Navarre’s boys soccer team, with the last two losses…

Clark makes quite an impression in first season of college golf

Raiders’ comeback attempt falls short in loss to Jaguars

Shootout experience valuable to Raiders

Casey enjoys breakout season with Hawks

Raiders gain valuable experience at shootout

Brown elevates his game to another level for Hawks

Raiders roll to district win over Patriots

Raiders dominate second half in win over Dolphins

Seven Raiders set to play in Subway All-Star Game

Raiders overwhelmed by Eagles in district play

Carter named 6A Player of the Year

Raiders lifters dominate their own invitational

Madril scores her 100th goal for Raiders

Raiders make strides despite loss to Gulf Breeze

Raiders roll over Dolphins in district opener

Tremendous Trio! Carter, Brahms, Madril getting early jump on collegiate careers

Police seek home invasion suspects

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at approximately 4:42 a.m., the Milton Police Department responded to a home invasion in the…

Sheriff’s office: Stabbing suspect identified, not arrested

Woman stabs mother over collard greens

Jones sentenced to 33 years

Gulf Breeze attorney faces 210 year sentence

Woman knocked down, robbed at Gulf Breeze CVS

Would-be thief held at gunpoint

Meth, heroin the drug of choice for Santa Rosa

Family sentenced in pharmacy robberies

Camera aids in robbers’ arrest

Car burglaries up in Navarre

Man gets 15 years for slipping cuffs

Nursing assistant arrested for stealing meds

Beauchemin enters plea for 15 years

Parents sentenced for toddler drinking drain cleaner

Crime Stoppers effective tool in fighting crime

Local Woman Sentenced to Prison for Social Security Fraud

Five Things to Know in Florida for Jan. 6

FLORIDA OFFICIALS SAY BOY KILLED HIMSELF Police spokesman Rob Shaw said Thursday afternoon that Ian Sevostjanov’s mother sent him to his room Thursday morning. According to a news release, the boy was sent to a…

Police seek home invasion suspects

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at approximately 4:42 a.m., the Milton Police Department responded to a home invasion in the 5400…

Getting medical marijuana no easy task

After more than 70 percent of Florida’s voters approved an amendment to the state’s constitution broadening allowable use of medical…

Johnson swears in as new county sheriff

For the first time in 16 years there is a new sheriff in town, or at least in Santa Rosa…

Sheriff’s office: Stabbing suspect identified, not arrested

Nearly three weeks have passed since the deadly stabbing of young Navarre teen Daniel Jebadiah Bubanas, 19. His family has…

Woman stabs mother over collard greens

Kendra Sue Cohens, 41, of Nina Street in Navarre was arrested Dec. 27, and charged with aggravated battery with a…

Jones sentenced to 33 years

Monica Nicole-Gonzalez Jones was sentenced by Circuit Judge Ross Goodman to a total of 33 years in state prison.  Twenty-eight…

2016 Year in Review

Catch up on  news and events that occurred in Santa Rosa County by purchasing the 2016 Year in Review in…

Shirley Lee Brown: Legacy of love and service

Shirley Lee Brown, a friend of many and a stranger to none, died Dec. 23 after a brief illness. “Miss…

Hall retires as Santa Rosa’s longest serving sheriff

After 16 years of service, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Wendell Hall celebrated a long awaited retirement surrounded by family, co-workers,…

Wildlife refuge eyes Holley for relocation

The Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge is looking for a new home, and they have set their sights on a 2…

Restore American Leadership by Standing with Israel

Restore American Leadership by Standing with Israel

UN Security Council Resolution 2334 is outrageous, as was president Obama’s betrayal of our closest ally in the Middle East. …

